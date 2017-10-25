Patrick Wingard Moves On

Clatsop Community College board member Patrick Wingard submitted his letter of resignation to the Board of Directors this week. Wingard has accepted a new position with the State of Oregon in Eugene.

Wingard was the owner of Wingard Planning and Development Services in Astoria and is listed on the State Department of Land Conservation and Development as that agency’s Southern Willamette Valley Regional Representative. Previously Wingard served as a planner for the City Of Warrenton and for Clatsop County. He has volunteered to help several local efforts such as the committee working on the new plan for Astoria parks and Rec and spoke before the City Council in Astoria in support of the Astoria Swim Club advocating for that organization.

Wingard was first appointed to the Clatsop Community College Board of Directors in 2012 and elected in 2013 to represent Zone 2 which includes Astoria, John Day area, Lewis and Clark area and the Olney- Walluski areas. He was re-elected in the May 2017 special election.

His departure leaves a hole in representation for Zone 2 on the College Board. The college is now seeking applicants to fill that position and will accept resumes until the end of November. Applicants must be a registered voter in Zone 2 and a resident in that district for at least one year.