Warrenton Swears In New Officers

Warrenton adds two new officers at tonight's city commission meeting. Mayor Balensifer will swear in Christopher Beem and Sheridan Crutcher as full-time officers along with the traditional badge-pinning ceremony. That item tops tonight's commission meeting.

Warrenton has been in the process of replacing old water meters throughout the city and tonight will consider a public works request to add $4.424 to the contract for contractor Gray and Osburne for right-of-way permits needed from Clatsop County and the Oregon Department of Transportation to continue the project which includes meter placement on each of the six highways under those entities jurisdiction. The water meter replacement project is funded through a loan from the Infrastructure Finance Authority.

The city commission will also consider approving the purchase of a new pick-up truck for public works.

The Warrenton City Commission meets tonight in city hall at 6:00 pm. The meeting is open to the public