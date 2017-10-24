Upcoming Event? Consider This

The Warrenton Community Center would like to see more people take advantage of the event space. The center's biggest user is Warrenton Seniors Inc accounting for the majority of hours of use over the last three years but at a special rate of $1 annually.

The facility rents for either $30 or $40 an hour depending on whether or not use of the kitchen is included. At those rates, there were 236 rental hours on weekends and less than 200 rental hours during the week. The center is running at a deficit of a little over $1365 this year.

The Community Center sponsors two fundraising events during the year: Breakfast with Santa and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny that netted about $3500.

The Warrenton Community Center was built with grant funds in 1988 and supports operational costs through rental fees. The city has invested some funding for capital projects but the center does not receive direct property tax revenue for operations.

Donations from local businesses help keep the center afloat and that includes donations from the Center Advisory Board to help with some of the breakfast expenses.

The Community Center features a large open space and a full kitchen. Free WIFI is also available on site.