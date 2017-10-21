Heavy Rain Saturday Brings Flood, Landslide Warnings

With flash flood and flood watches in effect through Sunday, be alert for landslides in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.



"Heavy rain can trigger landslides," says Bill Burns, engineering geologist at the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI). "Be aware of the landslide hazard and avoid areas where landslides are possible."





The National Weather Service (NWS) flash flood watch includes the Eagle Creek burn area, and is in effect through Sunday afternoon. Recently burned areas are more susceptible to landslides. With vegetation removed, rain can reach soil more quickly, and loss of root strength also means less stable soil.



The NWS flood watch area in northwest Oregon includes the Portland metro area, the central Willamette Valley, the north Oregon coast and northwest Coast Range, the northern Cascade foothills, and lower Columbia. In southwest Washington, the flood watch area includes the central and western Columbia River Gorge, greater Vancouver area, the I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County, the south Washington Cascades and Cascade foothills, the south Washington coast, and Willapa Hills. The flood watch is in effect through late Sunday night.



Some areas are especially hazardous, Burns says. People, buildings and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk. The most dangerous places include:

- Canyon bottoms, stream channels, and areas of rock and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons.

- Bases of steep hillsides.

- Road cuts or other areas where slopes of hills have been excavated or over-steepened.

- Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past.