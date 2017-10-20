Boil Water Order For Some Astorians Today

Astoria public works are warning some water users to boil tap water before use after a water main break Thursday night near the county fairgrounds.

The warning does not affect everyone, just those who depend on that particular main for their water supply.

The affected areas include the fairgrounds, the Oregon Department of Forestry office, Willowdale, Riverpoint and Cavalier Court. The break is causing low water pressure in those areas and the break may allow pollutants in the water supply.

Testing is underway to determine how safe the water is to consume and results won’t be available until Saturday, October 21st.

Residents of those affected areas are asked to boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute before use to sanitize it. The order covers any use including ice or drinks made with tap water that has not been disinfected and raw foods rinsed in tap water that has not been disinfected. Dishwashers that have sanitation functions exceeding 113 degrees for 20 minutes or 122 degrees for five minutes, or 162 degrees for one minute are safe hand washed dishes should be rinsed for one minute in dilute blech solution (1 tablespoon per gallon) and allowed to air dry.

The boil water order remains in effect until further notice.