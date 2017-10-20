No "Monster Bash" This Halloween

A local event designed to make Halloween safer for children will not be happening this year for the first time in its long history. The Great Astoria Monster Bash billed as a safe alternative to treat or treating in neighborhoods, was one of the events cut from the budget when it came time to right the ship at the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department which had taken over the event many years ago. Downtown Trick or Treating is still on the event schedule for the downtown merchants association.

KAST confirmed the Monster Bash cancellation with parks Director Angela Cosby Thursday morning. The city had previously included the very popular community event in a list of those programs the parks department was forced to drop due to years of declining budgets.

The City Council has taken steps to shore up the department financially by imposing a recent increase in the hotel/motel room tax but that won’t have effect until at least January when the next budget cycle begins.

The Monster Bash has been a fixture in Astoria since the Halloween following the filming of the movie “The Goonies” when that first party was held at the old Astoria YMCA building featuring some of the stars of that cult classic signing autographs.

The following year members of the downtown association at the time decided to offer it annually as a safe trick or treating alternative and added a feature where kids could stop a participating stores downtown in costume through the day to trick or treat as well.

For about a decade the Monster bash was held at the old Clatsop County Fairgrounds now occupied by the Astoria Aquatic Center. When the new fairgrounds were under construction the Bash moved to Astoria Middle School then found a new home in the fairgrounds exhibit hall once it was completed. At its peak, the event attracted over 1500. That year the Fire Marshall was forced to keep watch limiting the number of people crowding into the hall to play games, participate in the costume contest and go home with bags full of treats and prizes.

One of the problems with the event is that just a handful of people organized and ran it. Beginning with Jan Mead who owned Mead Interiors in Astoria and worked on the Monster Bash year after year. With Jan and just a few others organizing the event, burnout was inevitable. The City Parks Department inherited the popular Halloween party that has proven to be very personnel heavy at a time when staff numbers have dropped significantly.

So no Monster Bash this year, and likely, more kids knocking on your door.