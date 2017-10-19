It's Slash Burn Season

Astoria emergency dispatch received a number of calls from alert residents who noticed smoke rising from the woods yesterday concerned a wildfire might be starting up but that wasn’t the case.

Neal Bond with the Astoria office of the Oregon Department of Forestry says that smoke is the result of controlled slash burns.

“After harvesting in the local forests, forest operators have piled all the tops and limbs in preparation for burning.” Said Bond “This purpose is to reduce the chance of wildfire and preparation of the site for replanting the forests later this winter.” Bond further explained, “There is a short operation window between the end of fire season and before conditions are too wet to burn. This week across Clatsop County there will be active slash pile burning. You will see lit piles and smoke in recently harvested areas.”

Bond assures that foresters and Oregon Department of Forestry personnel monitor these units to make sure fire stays within the unit boundaries. Lists of burn areas are faxed to 911 dispatch centers and local fire departments daily. The Astoria District provides forest fire protection to over 450,000 acres.