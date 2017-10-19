Local Bridge Rehabs Almost There

The Old Youngs Bay Bridge that connects highway 105 in Astoria with highway 101 business route and a smaller drawbridge spanning the Lewis and Clark River have been under major renovation since January 2015. The work is scheduled for completion next month.

The old bay bridge is considered historically significant so the project did not include modernization that would change the character of the structure. It remains rather narrow by today's standards which results in the occasional side mirror being clipped by a passing truck.

The Old Youngs Bay Bridge is a bascule bridge completed in 1921, five years before the dedication of the Astoria Column. Conde McCullough was responsible for designing this bridge, his first for Oregon. McCullough was made the head of the bridge division for the state transportation department in 1919 just as Oregon was completing highway 101 and was responsible for designing some 600 bridges in the state including the Yaquina Bay Bridge and the Alsea Bridge on the coast.

The Old Youngs Bay Bridge consists of two 75-foot steel bascule leaves approached over a pile trestle and timber spans. It has a total length of 1,766 feet. The bridge features early versions of McCullough's signature accent elements, with Art Moderne concrete pylons topped by light fixtures flanking the landings at either end of the bridge. Renovation work included repair and replacement of the understructure and replacement of the old electrical system.

The scheduled work at the Lewis & Clark River Bridge includes coating the bridge steel underneath the bridge deck. Flaggers will control single lane traffic at the Lewis & Clark River Bridge during construction when work is occurring as required. Minor delays should be expected when single lane closures are occurring and the public is reminded to drive through the area with caution. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area.

The scheduled work at the Old Youngs Bay Bridge includes rehabilitation of the electrical and mechanical systems along with the substructure of the bridge. In addition, a coating of the bridge steel underneath the bridge deck will be occurring. Flaggers will control single lane traffic at the Old Youngs Bay Bridge during construction when work is occurring as required. Minor delays should be expected when single lane closures are occurring and the public is reminded to drive through the area with caution. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area.