Seaside Hotel Undergoing Refresh

Owners of the hotel located across from the Seaside Civic and Convention Center have announced a $500,000 refresh of the facility they are starting this week.

The Inn at Seaside was the first property acquired by Seaside Lodging in 2009.

Seaside Lodgings is a hospitality company primarily engaged in the management and ownership of upscale, mid-scale and economy hotels. Established in 2009 with the Inn at Seaside, the company currently owns and manages four properties all located in Seaside.

The half-million dollar renovation will include: a fully remodeled lobby, updated business center, renovated breakfast room, refreshed building exterior/corridors, and new signage to launch a re-branding. In addition, the guest rooms will be updated with new flooring, fresh paint, contemporary furnishings, as well as modern interior design. The property will be highlighted by a “modern retro” theme and décor.

“We’ve already made significant improvements over the last years. Our focus is to enhance the guest experience in all areas of the hotel and stay current with lodging trends,” said Masudur Khan, Managing Director of Seaside Lodging. “We are targeting to be completed by early next year and we’re confident that our guests will enjoy the new look.”