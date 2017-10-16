Community Banks Celebrated

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has proclaimed Oct. 16-20, 2017, as Community Bank Week, honoring local banks for the significant economic and civic contributions they make in communities across the state.



Oregon banks, most of which are chartered by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, take a relationship-based approach to doing business and are actively involved in the communities they serve. They play an essential part of the state's economy, financing Main Street businesses, providing a full range of banking services, and creating jobs.

Locally, Bank of the Pacific, Clatsop Community Bank, and Columbia Bank are designated community banks and are integral to local economies through their community giving, dedication as good neighbors, and above all, their critical role in providing reliable financial services.



In some communities, the banks are the largest employer or the only provider of banking services.



"Oregon communities, especially small businesses, depend on their local banks," said Jean Straight, acting DCBS director. "Not only do these local bankers lend to Oregon families and farms to help communities flourish, but they also provide critical information and education to their customers about a variety of financial matters."



Community banks reported loans to Oregon small businesses topping $5.9 billion in a single year, according to a recent survey by the Oregon Bankers Association. The survey also showed community banks in the state gave to their communities, pitching in $4.9 million to nonprofits and community organizations. Meanwhile, their employees logged more than 64,000 volunteer hours.



Members of Community Banks of Oregon (CBO) and community banks throughout the state are celebrating Community Bank Week in Oregon. Banks will host consumers, students, small businesses, and local elected officials to showcase the positive effect banks have on the people they serve.