A Liberty Update Tonight At Council

How are things at Astoria's liberty theater? The Astoria City Council will get an update tonight from theater executive director Jennifer Crockett and that leads off tonight's regular meeting at 7. other items on the agenda include:

The council will also consider adding two new jobs to city staff adding a Recreation manager position in the Parks and Rec department and adding a Senior GIS specialist to the public works department with the approval of those salaries. The council is expected to also approve wage adjustments for negotiated contracts with workers in parks and public works applying a retroactive increase of 2.25% for parks and a 2.5% retroactive increase for public works.

When the bond street slide happened in 2007 the city temporarily replaced that underground waterline with an above-ground line. once the hill stabilized the 10-inch line was placed underground once again but after completion, it was discovered that the pavement on Marine drive in line with that new trench was showing signs of distress. Attempts to work with the contractor and ODOT to remedy the problem didn't work out so the city filed suit. in a mediated settlement the contractor paid $60,000 and tonight the council is asked to agree to transfer those funds to the Oregon Department of Transportation which is responsible for maintaining Marine Drive as part of the state highway system.

The Astoria City Council regular meeting is open to the public and begins at 7:00pm tonight (Monday, October 16th)