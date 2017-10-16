Quake Shakes Vernonia Sunday

Residents of Vernonia, and the surrounding area report having felt the earth rumble Sunday night. Geologists estimate that earthquake was a 3.4 centered about 14 miles west of Vernonia and was about 14 miles deep.

About a dozen earthquakes also hit near Toppenish, Wash. last Thursday and through Saturday, the strongest a 3.4.

Those quakes serve to remind us that being prepared to handle the outcome a much larger earthquake is a matter of taking a few steps to protect you and your family. This coming Thursday is "The Great ShakeOut" a time when state emergency planners want you to prepare for a big quake called the Cascadia Subduction Zone Quake that could come at any time disrupting power, communications, and transportation over a large area.

The experts say you should prepare emergency stores of food, water, and various household supplies to cover you and your family for a two week period. If you own an emergency generator you should see that it is serviced and functional. Extra batteries and flashlights should be stored where you can reach them in the dark. If family members are separated when the quake strikes you should have a plan for how to meet up and it's a good idea to have a contact outside the region.

More information is available at shakeout.org