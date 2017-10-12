Cancer Collaborative Has Public Open House This Weekend

The new CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, now open in Astoria, is an incredibly well thought-out facility that is a combination of the most advanced thinking in treatment along with care for both body and soul. Locally produced works of art figure prominently throughout the facility with a theme that echoes Columbia Memorial’s commitment to patient care through the nationally recognized Plain Tree program.

It’s a one-stop solution for patients in the region providing lab services, imaging, infusion center, and radiation therapy. Patients have access to such treatments as acupuncture in-house. Internet access and computers are provided so that patients seeking more information on their condition, or more general information can get to it easily. A small specialty store carries products recommended by the doctors that are better for cancer patients for such things as skin care. A custom wig shop is part of that operation.

This weekend there will be two public open house opportunities to tour the center. Saturday, October 14th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and Sunday, October 15th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The People

The facility has three oncologists on staff, each with expertise in different forms of cancer and treatment options. These doctors consult with other OHSU specialists via a teleconference room in the facility that allows for a team of professionals to work on each case in a close collaboration.

Jennifer Lycette, MD

Medical Oncologist, Medical Director of Medical Oncology Services

Dr. Jennifer Lycette has been serving cancer patients in Astoria since August 2013. She is board-certified in hematology and oncology. She attended the University of Washington Medical School and completed a residency with the Harvard Teaching Hospitals network and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Oregon Health & Science University. Dr. Lycette has been instrumental in developing the new Cancer Collaborative.

Dr. Lycette was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. She and her husband have three children. She enjoys music, playing piano, reading and spending time outdoors.

Sahar Rosenbaum, MD

Radiation Oncologist, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology Services

Dr. Sahar Rosenbaum has been treating cancer patients for more than 20 years. She is originally from Israel but spent much of her childhood and early adulthood in South Africa. She began her career as a speech therapist and audiologist, before earning her master’s degree in psychology and working as a school therapist. After moving to the U.S., she attended the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Before joining the Cancer Collaborative, she was the medical director of radiation oncology at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which sees more than 2000 patients a year with breast cancer.

Dr. Rosenbaum has three grown children. She enjoys quilting, knitting and adoring her granddaughter. She says she enjoys having contact with patients and that's what drives her.

Amrita Desai, MD

Medical Oncologist

Dr. Amrita Desai enjoys working with patients to improve their healthcare experience and wellbeing. She is board-certified in internal medicine. She attended medical school at Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College in Mumbai, India, before earning a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University in Boston. Dr. Desai completed a residency at Brown University and a fellowship at the University of Miami. Her clinical interests include cancer epidemiology, blood cancers, and quality improvement.

Dr. Desai looks forward to building a life with her husband in Astoria, which reminds her of the countryside around her hometown in India. In her free time, she likes to hike, kayak, cycle and visit with family. She also enjoys traveling to new countries to experience new cultures, food, and art.

The Collaborative features a state of the art multi-million dollar linear electron accelerator used for radiation treatment that mirrors the equipment at OHSU in Portland. This requires special expertise to set up and monitor the function of the device

Kyle Gallagher, PhD

Medical Physicist

Kyle Gallagher, Ph.D., is an expert in the linear electron accelerator (LINAC) machine, which delivers radiation therapy. He ensures that the right dose of radiation is delivered to the right location, as prescribed by the radiation oncologist. He earned his doctorate in medical physics through a joint program between Oregon State University and Oregon Health & Science University. He is particularly interested in research of advanced radiation therapy techniques that reduce the risk of late effects in pediatric patients. Dr. Gallagher tells KAST that the LINC installed in the Astoria facility is capable of targeting a tumor very precisely and is controlled through a computer system that follows a program designed by the radiation oncologist that is unique for each patient resulting in less chance of damage to surrounding healthy tissue.