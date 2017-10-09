Daughter Accused Of Stabbing Astoria man

On Friday morning at about 7:12 am Astoria Police, Astoria Fire Department and Medix Ambulance Service responded to an assault in the 1400 Block of Irving Avenue. On arrival, responders found the victim, 57-year-old Anthony Stoinich, with stab wounds to his upper body. He was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anthony Stonich's attacker was identified as his daughter, 25-year-old Alasa Stoinich of Astoria. Alasa Stoinich was located and detained in the area of 16th and Franklin Avenue as officers responded to the scene.

She was subsequently taken into custody for charges of Assault II and Attempted Assault II and lodged at the Clatsop County Jail. Anthony Stoinich was treated and released from Columbia Memorial Hospital for his injuries. Detectives from the Oregon State Police and Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office assisted.