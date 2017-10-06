Two Astoria Businesses Main Street Winners

Oregon Main Street announced its 2017 "Excellence in Downtown Revitalization" award winners last night at the Evening of Excellence Celebration in Oregon City, Oregon. Two Astoria projects were recognized at the event.

Astoria Vintage Hardware, an upcycled furniture and decor shop in downtown Astoria, won the award for Best Facade Under $7500. Owner Becky Johnson improved the facade of her business with a new paint scheme, new art deco signage, and refurbished windows. The work done on this building encouraged the owners of a building down the block to apply for and receive the Main Street Building Revitalization Grant to complete the block.



Astoria Station won the award for Outstanding Adaptive Reuse. Taking a former auto service station and most recently an indoor hydroponic gardening supplier, owner Warren Williams created a space for a brewery, cider works, barbershop, and food trucks.



Projects in eleven other cities in Oregon were honored with awards. "The award winners reflect some of the highest achievements in downtown revitalization efforts across the state," said Sheri Stuart, state coordinator, Oregon Main Street. "It is simply amazing to see the people and partnerships that develop focused on enhancing the vitality of the historic core of their communities and the projects they implement primarily through volunteer efforts."



The wide range of awards is reflective of the comprehensive Main Street Approach(R) to downtown revitalization developed by the National Main Street Center. This model is used by the communities participating in the three-tier Main Street Track of Oregon Main Street Network. From 2010 to 2016, communities participating in the Performing Main Street and Transforming Downtown levels -- the top two tiers -- have seen $75,740,994 in private building improvement projects, $91,222,600 in public projects, 1,082 private rehab projects, 561 net new businesses, 121 business expansions, and 2,699 net new jobs. In addition, close to 176,000 hours of volunteer time has been contributed to local main street organizations.



Oregon Main Street is part of Heritage Programs, Oregon Parks, and Recreation Department