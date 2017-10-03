Seaside Woman Facing Manslaughter Charge

A Seaside woman, Corissa Barnett, 38, was arraigned in Clatsop County Circuit Court before Judge Paula Brownhill on Monday afternoon, October 2, 2017. Barnett is facing a series of 6 felony and one misdemeanor charges following a series of events that occurred Saturday night that led to the death of one man and serious injuries to another.

September 30, 2017, in Seaside at about 10 p.m Seaside Police received a report of a woman being assaulted and in responding to the call a police car was struck by an SUV later determined to be driven by Barnett. As police were looking for her vehicle, they came upon a bus stand that had been demolished near Highway 101 and Roosevelt where two men had been struck by a car.



When emergency personnel arrived they found Robert Miles, 42, of Hammond dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Also gravely injured was Abdirisak Mohamed, 41 of Longview Washington, who was transported to a Portland area trauma hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.



An investigation primarily supervised by troopers of the Oregon State Police resulted in the arrest of Barnett and the subsequent filing of an Information charging her with First Degree Manslaughter, Second Degree Assault, Third Degree Assault, Felony Strangulation, two counts of Failure to Perform Duties of a Motorist involving death or injury (commonly referred to a felony Hit and Run) and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. If convicted of these charges Barnett faces a mandatory 10-year prison sentence for the manslaughter charge, a six-year mandatory sentence for the Assault 2 charge, and possible prison terms for the other felonies.



Senior Deputy District Attorney Dawn Buzzard request that security be set at $500,000. Judge Brownhill granted the state's request and set the matter over for either a preliminary hearing or a grand jury indictment for next Monday, October 9th.



Barnett was appointed a local attorney and will likely appear in court next week.