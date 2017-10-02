One Dead Another Injured In Seaside Crash

On September 30, 2017, at approximately 9:15 AM, the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 20; which is in the city limits of Seaside.





Prior to the crash, Seaside Police Department responded to a residence for a disturbance, where they encountered a silver Dodge Durango driving towards them. They attempted to overtake the Durango and the female driver but lost sight of the vehicle before coming upon the crash scene. The driver of the Durango had lost control of the vehicle and drove up onto the sidewalk, where the Durango struck a bus stop shelter. The Durango continued, jumping another sidewalk, where it came to rest after hitting a lamppost. The female driver of the Durango was walking away from the scene as police arrived and was identified by witnesses and detained.



One pedestrian was found deceased and another was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and was later transferred to a Portland-area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Durango was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with minor injuries and released a short time later.



The names of those involved are not being released at this time until the families can be notified. The investigators are working with the District Attorney's office on possible criminal charges against the driver of the Durango. This is an active investigation and an update will be released as information becomes available.



The Oregon State Police was assisted by Seaside Police Department, Gearhart Police Department, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Medix Ambulance, Seaside Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours and a detour was in place to assist with traffic.