Coast Guard Airlifts Injured Crewman

A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 38-year-old man from a cargo vessel 174 miles off the Columbia River entrance, Saturday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River safely hoisted the injured crewman and transported him to sector, where he was transferred to Life Flight Network personnel for transportation to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

Watchstanders at Sector Columbia River received a request for assistance at 2:53 p.m. from the shipping agent for the cargo vessel Tawa Arrow. The agent reported the crewman had suffered burns on his legs and arms from a boiler steam incident and had received antibiotics and pain medication.

The Jayhawk crew launched in response with a Life Flight Network nurse aboard to assist with patient care.

At the time of the request, the 623-foot Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel was over 200 miles offshore and en route to Columbia River.

Due to concerns with the distance, sector personnel coordinated with Coast Guard 13th District watchstanders to request the assistance of a fixed-wing aircraft crew for offshore coverage. A C-27 Spartan aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sacremento, California, provided the requested support.

In an earlier case, Coast Guard crews medevaced a man suffering from symptoms of a possible heart attack from a fishing vessel 18 miles off Reedsport, Friday night.

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Umpqua River, along with a rescue swimmer from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew out of Coast Guard Sector North Bend, safely transported the deckhand to emergency medical service personnel waiting at the station.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend were contacted around 8 p.m. by the fishing vessel Leann crew. The crew reported one of their deckhands was suffering a possible heart attack and requested assistance, the Coast Guard boat crew, and aircrew launched in response.

The aircrew lowered their rescue swimmer onto the fishing vessel and then both swimmer and deckhand transferred to the motor lifeboat.

Once transferred to EMS personnel on shore, the deckhand was taken to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay.