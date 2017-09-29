Updated Playground Install Starts Monday

The City of Warrenton and the Quincy Robinson Board are pleased to announce that construction and installation of the new playground equipment at Quincy and Bessie Robinson Park is slated to begin October 2nd. This playground equipment was selected by local Warrenton students who were given options for different types of equipment and then voted for their favorite version.

Replacing the aging playground equipment is an important "quality of life" issue for Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer who told KAST news months ago about the project and was especially pleased with involving the town's children in the selection process.