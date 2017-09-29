Senators Criticize Ed Secretary Confusing Sex Assault Guidance

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., demanded U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos reverse her direction to schools on investigations of sexual assault, saying it undermined the rights of sexual assault survivors and created chaos and confusion for schools.

“Your action on Friday shows a clear lack of concern for the many requests of survivors of sexual assault and members of Congress who have asked you to leave the previous guidance in place,” the senators wrote on Wednesday. “Your new guidance is already creating uncertainty and chaos for schools and we ask that you immediately reinstate the previous guidance.”

Last Friday, DeVos rescinded Obama administration guidance and issued new and confusing interim guidance, and while she indicated she will start a new rule-making process, she provided no timeline. Advocates warned this interim guidance could result in fewer survivors coming forward and may allow the campus sexual assault epidemic to be swept under the rug. This latest move is one more in a long list of troubling decisions surrounding student safety and civil rights DeVos has made, including appointing Candice Jackson as Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights and advising the Office for Civil Rights to scale back systematic investigations that help combat the epidemic of campus sexual assault.

In the letter to Secretary DeVos, Senators say, "A commitment to the full and transparent process of a real rulemaking process would dictate that you pursue that process rather than creating uncertainty for schools, survivors, and all stakeholders by issuing new guidance that, in fact, provides less guidance than was previously available and without a public notice and comment period. Furthermore, the Department's actions create a devastating lack of clarity for the ongoing investigations of 360 cases of sexual violence at 258 postsecondary schools."

Additional cosigners include Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Bob Casey, D-Pa., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Al Franken, D-Minn., Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Benjamin Cardin, D-Md., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Bernard Sanders, I-Vt., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Jack Reed, D-R.I., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Tom Carper, D-Del., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Chris Coons, D-Del., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Gary Peters, D-Mich.