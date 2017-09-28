Commission Tables Rental Ordinance

The board opened a public hearing on a proposed ordinance regulating short-term vacation rentals, then voted to table the ordinance. A work session will be scheduled in order to allow further discussion by the commissioners before the ordinance is brought back for consideration.

The ordinance as presented would have required property owners who rent out dwelling units for periods of up to 30 consecutive nights to acquire a permit and meet minimum standards on electrical, heating and septic systems, stairways, decks and balconies, and the number and location of emergency exits, smoke alarms, and fire extinguishers.

The new rules would only apply to unincorporated areas of Clatsop County with the exception of Arch Cape which already has short-term rental rules in place.