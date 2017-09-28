New Plan For County Jail Explored

The Clatsop County Jail was the subject of a work session last night with the county board of commissioners looking for solutions to ongoing issues there. The jail has a capped capacity of 60 beds and it’s never been enough. There have been several attempts to remedy the situation over the years but it has always come down to bond issues that voters did not support to rebuild, remodel, or build something new with sufficient capacity.

During Sheriff Tom Bergin’s tenure changes were made to expand the sheriff’s and parole and probation operations by repurposing a building in Warrenton originally built as a kind of work release center that was largely unsuccessful. That move allowed staff some breathing room but the issues that have always plagued the jail continue. It has been pointed out by law enforcement repeatedly that not having enough beds for inmates leads to a lack of sanctions for those who violate the terms of their parole and has resulted in the jail staff using a matrix system when booking inmates in an attempt to prevent releasing more dangerous people due to overcrowding.

It is a headache for the courts and the District Attorney who in the past have been surprised when people ordered to jail are released early or simply released on reporting to the facility.

Two new approaches were discussed last night. Both would make use of the now-closed North Coast Correctional Facility in Warrenton. That facility was originally built by the State of Oregon has a youth detention facility. It is largely composed of dormitories with central control booths and one smaller high-security lock-up. One plan calls for a $12 million renovation that would provide 140 secure beds. The second plan would also add a new structure to be built in the facility’s large central yard. That version would provide housing for 200 inmates at a cost of $28 million.

One plan under discussion calls for a $12 million renovation that would provide 140 secure beds. The second plan would also add a new structure to be built in the facility’s large central yard. That version would provide housing for 200 inmates at a cost of $28 million.