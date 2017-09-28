Local Maker Culture Has New Downtown Astoria Home

The term “maker culture” is a new way to express a universe of disciplines revolving around craftsmanship, technology, and artistic creation.

Makerspaces is part of that culture, providing space and, in some cases, the tools for artists and craftspeople to do their work and to share their expertise with others. Today there are hundreds of maker spaces in the United States, ranging in size from a few dozen members to several hundred, and offering, usually for a monthly membership fee, access to tools, technology, and classes. Makerspaces is a manifestation of so-called sharing economy business models, pooling resources to time-share expensive equipment.

Astoria Makers is a local group that has established such a space at Miles Crossing where they fabricate various small and larger scale projects and list Astoria Coffee Company, Fort George, and the Cannery Pier Hotel as some of their clients.

This week Astoria Makers announced they had closed a deal on a building in the heart of downtown Astoria where they will move operations. The two-story building located on Duane across from the city hall and library will have more space, a more accessible location and a second floor where they envision providing artist studio spaces.

