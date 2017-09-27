Astoria Hotel Fire May Be Arson

The investigation into the natural gas leak and fire at Comfort Suites in Astoria Monday night continues. Yesterday, members of the Clatsop County Fire Investigation Team and Oregon State Police Arson Investigators worked at the scene trying to identify the cause of the gas leak and fire.

At this time the ignition source that triggered the fire remains unknown. Investigators were able to determine that the gas leak was not caused by mechanical failure.

The leak was initiated near the natural gas meter. Deputy Police Chief Eric Halverson said, “Right now, the concern is that a person intentionally tampered with the natural gas line causing the leak, which led to the fire. We have called in the Clatsop County Major Crimes team to assist in the investigation, and we are asking for the public’s help. If anyone was in the area of the Astoria Riverwalk between Safeway and the East Mooring Basin and saw any person in the area, we would like you to call us.”

Anyone who has information regarding the fire is asked to contacted Detective Ken Hansen of the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.