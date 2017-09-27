Astoria Loses Another Key Department Head

After 35 years with the city of Astoria, Public Works Director Ken Cook has announced his retirement set for the end of November.

Cook has been with the City of Astoria since 1982 and has served as Director of Public Works for the last 11 years. Cook has overseen the department responsible for water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, street maintenance, engineering services, fleet maintenance for City vehicles, forestry management, city facility maintenance, railroad (trolley line) maintenance, and mapping with geographic information systems (GIS).

“I am leaving at a time when the department is at its best and I credit past and present employees for getting us here,” Cook said. “So many individuals along the way have worked really hard and have been dedicated to this city. I am confident that this is the right time for me to make this transition.”

Cook started out as a Utility Worker in 1982. He progressed through the ranks to become a Maintenance Repairer (Utility Technician), Assistant Superintendent and the Superintendent. After 35 years, he says, he appreciates the opportunities that working for the City of Astoria has given him.

"We are grateful to Ken for his long service to the Public Works Department," said City Manager Brett Estes. "He has led the department in a direction that has allowed the City of Astoria to evolve. We wish him the best in his retirement."

Under Cook, the Public Works Department is actively involved in a wide range of current and future capital improvements ranging from water, sewer, streets, stormwater projects, to overseeing construction management and participating in the development review process.

There have been a number of key individuals leaving city service recently including long-time Library Director Jane Tucker, and Police Chief Brad Johnston. Community Development Director Kevin Cronin will reportedly depart his position at the end of next week.

Cook’s retirement is effective November 30.