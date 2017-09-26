Multiple Agencies Respond To Astoria Motel Fire

Monday night Astoria Fire Department and an Officer from Astoria Police Department were dispatched to the Comfort Suites in East Astoria for a report of a natural gas leak behind the building.

While the fire department was evacuating the building the gas leak ignited from an unknown source. An intense fire broke out igniting the hotel triggering a working fire response.

Astoria fire department was able to quickly address the fire after the evacuation of the hotel. The fire had minimal penetration into the buildings mechanical room where a sprinkler activated. A large water supply pipe burst inside the hotel flooding the first floor. Displaced hotel patrons were relocated to other area hotels.

Multiple agencies responded as mutual aid, including Olney Wulluski Fire Department, Lewis and Clark Fire Department, Warrenton Fire Department, Knappa Fire Department, Medix Ambulance and Clatsop County Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of the original gas leak and ignition source are under investigation. Members from the Clatsop County Fire Investigation Team and Oregon State Police Arson investigators will be meeting this morning to continue the investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding the fire is asked to contacted Detective Ken Hansen of the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.