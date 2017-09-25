County Considers Setting Rules For Vacation Rentals

The Clatsop County Commission will consider regulating short-term vacation rentals with a new ordinance that is intended to "ensure the safety and well-being of renters and limit conflicts with neighbors." according to a news release this (Monday) morning.

The county points to the growing use of residential homes as vacation rentals as the reason the new rules are being considered and commissioners are asking for public comment in a hearing on a proposed short-term rental ordinance at its regular meeting Wednesday, Sept. 27 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.

The ordinance covers dwelling units, including accessory dwelling units, rented out for up to 30 consecutive nights. The rules would apply to properties in the unincorporated county, with the exception of the Arch Cape community, which is already covered by a vacation rental permitting program enacted by the county in 2004.

Vacation rental owners would be required to obtain a permit from the county Community Development Department. Permits would be contingent on the property passing an examination by a certified building inspector showing the dwelling met minimum standards on electrical, heating and septic systems, stairways, decks and balconies, and the number and location of emergency exits, smoke alarms, and fire extinguishers.

Maximum occupancy would be set at three people per sleeping area plus two more, and the permits would also carry requirements for garbage containers, off-street parking and “quiet times” between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Rental owners would also be required to collect and pay the county’s transient room tax.

Short-term rental permits would be valid for five years and renewable following a re-inspection, and would be transferable to new owners. The ordinance does not place a cap on the total number of vacation rentals allowed in the county

During a board of commissioners work session earlier this year, county staff explained that the ordinance was prompted by the growth in the number of short-term rentals – close to double the number since 2010 – as well as recent complaints about inadequate septic systems, emergency exits and electrical wiring in some rental dwellings. Staff noted that vacation rentals are not currently subject to the same fire and safety rules imposed on hotels, motels, and bed-and-breakfast establishments.