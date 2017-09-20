Local Governments Pursue Housing Issues

The county board approved a memorandum of understanding between Clatsop County and the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Gearhart, Seaside and Warrenton to fund a comprehensive study of local housing issues. Under the agreement, the county will pay $50,000 and the cities $10,000 each toward the cost of the study, for which the county will issue a request for proposals from potential contractors.

In other news from Clatsop County:

The board approved a contract with Veterans Services Officer Luke Thomas that increases funding for the current fiscal year to $116,148, reflecting additional revenue made available for veterans services statewide through a voter-approved ballot measure. The county contributes $20,486 toward the contract.

The program provides counseling to military veterans and their spouses on available benefits, assistance with applications, outreach, and other services. In his proposed budget, Thomas indicated the added funding will allow for an administrative assistant to handle requests for service, as well as increased weekly meetings with veterans.

The County Board Also:

-Approved the Southeast Seaside Urban Renewal Plan. County approval was required because small areas of unincorporated land are included in the new urban renewal district. A 40-acre parcel outside the city limits originally proposed for inclusion was deleted by the City Seaside before the plan’s presentation to the county for final approval.

-Approved partition plats in the county-owned North Coast Business Park in Warrenton creating new parcels to help accommodate future development. The board also approved a petition to the City of Warrenton to vacate street rights-of-way from an undeveloped subdivision located in the business park.

-Appointed Jacqueline Pressly to the county Planning Commission.

-Proclaimed September to be National Preparedness Month.