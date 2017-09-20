Manager Names New Elections Chief

Clatsop County Manager Cameron Moore announced the selection of Tracie Krevanko as the new County Clerk.

Krevanko replaces Valerie Crafard, who is retiring after three years at the post. Krevanko will begin Oct. 16.

“I’m really excited to come to Clatsop County and start this new adventure in my life,” she said.

Krevanko comes to Clatsop County following a 25-year career with the Washington County Elections Division, including almost nine years as elections supervisor, overseeing all aspects of the elections process.

The Clatsop County Clerk’s office oversees elections and voter registration and coordinates property tax appeals. The clerk also is the record-keeper for the county and administers public records, archives, legal recordings, passports and marriage licenses.