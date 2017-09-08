New Seat Added To Justice Council

Lawmakers in Salem have decided to add another seat at the table for the Public Safety Coordinating Council. Clatsop County is looking for a person with a background working with victims of crime to join the county based organization of law enforcement, judges, and lay people who work to establish programs and services working with adults and juveniles in the criminal justice system in a cooperative setting. The goal is to promote healthy behaviors and to hold offenders accountable.

Specifically, the new position calls for an individual working for a community-based non-profit organization that provides services to victims of crime.

The position is for a three-year term and applications are available on line at www.co.clatsop.or.us or through the office in the county public service building located at 800 Exchange Street, Suite 410, Astoria. More information is available by calling 503-325-1000