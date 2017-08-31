Suspect Sought In Wheeler Semi Crash

Oregon State Police and Tillamook County Sheriff's Deputies responded Wednesday (8/30) to a hit-and-run motor injury vehicle collision on US 101 MP Z47, between Wheeler and Rockaway Beach.



Preliminary investigation indicates a green southbound 2015, Kenworth semi-truck, pulling two trailers loaded with lumber and driven by Patrick Steinauer (65) of Cougar, WA was coming out of a curve on US Hwy 101. The suspect vehicle was northbound passing in a no passing zone in the southbound lane. In an attempt to avoid the collision, Steinauer, drove off the road, over railroad tracks, and into trees. The suspect vehicle continued northbound and did not stop.



The suspect vehicle was described as possibly a late 70's, lifted, white or cream color, Chevy pick-up truck, driven by a young male with dark hair.



Steinauer was transported by air to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



OSP is leading the investigation assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Nehalem Bay and Rockaway Beach Fire Departments.



The investigation is ongoing. Police are requesting anyone who witnessed the crash or suspect vehicle prior to or after the crash, anyone in the area, who had camera's facing the highway or dash cameras, to contact the Oregon State Police- Tillamook Worksite at 503-842-2899