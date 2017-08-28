Pacific Northwest Coast Guard Responds To Texas Emergency

According to a news release from the 13th Coast Guard District, Air Station Astoria is sending one of its rescue helicopters down to San Diego to help cover for responders working with victims of the tropical storm and flooding wreaking havoc along the Texas coast. Air Station Port Angeles, Sector Puget Sound, and the 13th District have deployed in response to the hurricane.

"This is an all-hands response that involves personnel and support from across the country," said Capt. Sean Cross, incident management chief, 13th District. "Our crews train using standardized procedures on identical assets regardless of their home unit. This facilitates response flexibility by allowing us to mix and match crews and assets from different locations in time of crisis such as this."

The Coast Guard has rescued more than 1,450 people as a result of the hurricane impact. The Coast Guard has 20 helicopters in the region conducting rescue operations along with crews on land and water working with state and local response personnel.