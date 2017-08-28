Well-Known Handyman Suspect In Sex Crimes

On Friday, August 25, 2017, the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office arrested a 68-year-old Warrenton man on sex abuse charges. Carl Axel Hagnas was arrested in Warrenton on a Clatsop County Circuit Court warrant alleging 12 counts of Sex Abuse I and 1 count of Sodomy I. The charges are based on multiple investigations conducted by the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office in recent years. Hagnas was taken into custody peacefully by Patrol Deputy Chris Andersson. Hagnas was lodged in the Clatsop County Jail on the 13 charges, all Measure 11 felonies.

Hagnas is accused of abusing three different children in the Clatsop County area. Some of the charges date back to crimes originally reported in late 2005, the other charges are related to incidents believed to have occurred in 2015. Hagnas was known to the victims and their families as a friend. Hagnas is well known in the Warrenton area as a handyman who manages rental properties and performs other small jobs around the community. Because he frequently gave candy to the children he encountered while working around town, Hagnas was known by many as “the Candyman.” Hagnas is also known by some for his work at Oceanview Cemetery where he was once employed and later volunteered. Many of the crimes Hagnas is accused of committing are alleged to have occurred at the cemetery.

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Warrenton Police Department with many aspects of this investigation including the arrest.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Ryan Humphrey at 503-325-8635 or online at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .