Eight Arrested In Seaside Drug Bust

A small army of law enforcement officers when knocking on doors in rural south Clatsop County early Friday and arrested eight people in a coordinated drug bust at two separate addresses.

The bust netted near a half pound of Methamphetamine, Heroin, $7000 in cash, a couple of firearms, drug records, two vehicles and surveillance equipment.

At an address on Necanicum View Drive, three people were arrested on a variety of charges. Authorities identified them as 48-year-old Todd Norman, 34-year-old Jessica Bouvia, and 28-year-old Chase Franklin.

At the second address on Highway 26, five more suspects were arrested for drug related crimes including 60-year-old Tim Painter, 46-year-old Connie Tilley, 21-year-old Estella Maria Caballero,24-year-old Marco Jamies-Radilla and 36-year-old Preston Stewart. In addition to facing charges of delivery of Meth and Heroin and frequenting a place where drugs are used, Stewart was also charged with Harassment.

The double bust was the result of a month-long investigation conducted by the Clatsop County Sheriff in cooperation with Seaside Police and the Pacific County Sheriff's office.

Twenty-two law enforcement officers were involved in executing the search warrants.