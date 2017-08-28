Wyden Listens To Clatsop County

Ron Wyden is a very good listener.

Oregon's senior United States Senator has had plenty of practice. On Friday morning Wyden and his team conducted the Senator's 844th community town hall meeting. Wyden has upheld a pledge to hold town halls in every county in the state since he won an upset election over incumbent Bob Duncan to the House of Representatives in 1981 and continued when he won the Senate seat vacated by Bob Packwood in 1996.

This town hall was for Clatsop County and was held in Seaside City Hall. Even though it was Friday at eleven o'clock in the morning on a busy Hood To Coast weekend, people stopped whatever they were doing and filled the council chamber eager to have the chance to talk to Wyden and hear his perspective on the issues of the day.

When Port of Astoria Commissioner Frank Spence asked about President Trump's threat to shut down the government unless Congress would fund his proposal to build a wall on the U.S. Mexico border, Wyden pulled no punches. "Republicans want nothing to do with building Trump's wall," he said. That was especially evident after the President took far too long to respond to the white nationalist demonstrations that turned tragically violent Charlottesville, Virginia, then he reversed his position and later reversed his position again saying there was fault on both sides and there are some very good people on both sides. Wyden said how can anyone support Nazi's? "They killed our people, we fought and killed them and won. There are no "two sides" in that debate", he said to an approving crowd. Wyden said there will be significant pushback over the issue.

Wyden addressed the Senate Tax reform proposal saying all that has been released so far is one sheet of paper, "shorter than a typical Fred Meyer receipt" that says little but indicates some key directions the Republicans will push that in one instance would alter small business tax structure in the guise of helping those business people but in reality will not.

Participants asked a number of questions covering a broad spectrum of topics and Wyden was well prepared to answer all of them. In those few cases where someone questioned his decisions in the past over one issue or another, Wyden simply stated his position without engaging in arguments. In those cases of disagreement, he invited more discussion and said anyone who would like to make the drive to Manzanita that afternoon would be welcome to come and speak again.

Toward the end of the session, a woman in the front row said she was living with a madman and there was no one to help. She didn't know what would happen to her when she got up each morning. She was tearful and her voice was unsteady. Wyden got quiet, leaned back against a nearby table and listened.

When it became clear the madman she was talking about is President Trump, Wyden reassured her and the audience by pointing out that for all the rhetoric coming from the Whitehouse, Trump has accomplished nothing. The Senator said that the President's behavior has alienated much of Congress along with the intelligence community at this point so it's unlikely he will be successful in executing anything other than Executive Orders that have little effect without the support of Congress and the Courts.

Regarding the Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation of Mr. Trump and his dealings with Russia, Wyden said he can't discuss specific matters that as a member of the select committee on Intelligence he is privy to but he said the investigation will likely just "follow the money" That, he said, is key.