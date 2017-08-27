Police Seek Information On Astoria Warehousing Fire

On Saturday morning (8/26/2017) just before 4 am Astoria Police and Fire Department were dispatched to Astoria Warehousing for a report of a large fire located in pallets stored on the pier behind a locked gate. Due to the size of the fire, mutual aid was requested from Warrenton Fire Department. The US Coast Guard also responded from Station Cape Disappointment due to piles of burning pallets falling into the river.

At this time the exact cause of the fire is unknown but the circumstances and location in the pallet stacks where the fire started are suspicious. Anyone who may have witnessed people in the area early this morning, or who has information regarding the fire is asked to contact Astoria Police Detective Ken Hansen at 503-325-4411, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .