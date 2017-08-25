Astoria Street End Bridge Project Years In The Making

Astoria Public Works Department never lacks for projects and many are huge. The Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) project that rebuilds the city stormwater and sewer system to prevent overwhelming the sewage treatment facility sending raw sewage into the Columbia, has been taken in stages now for several years with the east end of town the next challenge.

While that project is in various stages, the city engineering department has been laying the complex groundwork for another critical multi-phase renovation project on Astoria's waterfront.

On a portion of the waterfront at the end of the streets that lead to the various piers extending over the river, there is a piece that connects the street to the pier structure. These wooden street-end bridges are a critical piece of infrastructure that ensure access to the piers. Upkeep on those old bridge pieces has run the city upwards to $60,000 to $70,000 annually. Even with those fixes the bridges are now load limited preventing access for safety reasons.

In March of 2013, a gathering was held at the 11th street pier to make the official announcement that Astoria had received notice of a large grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation(ODOT) Federal Highway Bridge Replacement program to replace the aging street-end bridges with steel and concrete superstructures. It was the largest single grant the city had ever received and only requires a little over a 10% match from the city.

In accepting the grant, Astoria began the complex task of meeting all the ODOT requirements which are informed by the Federal program as well. Design engineering needed to be completed and approved by ODOT including the look of the finished project. Timelines for completion of each step were designed and refined as the process continued toward construction.

As of today, the design work for those new bridges is 60% complete. In each step of the planning as a milestone was reached it would trigger the next steps. While all this was going on the Public Works department was also working on safety concerns at the Bear Creek Dam, installing a new hydroelectric project paid for by Pacific Power's Blue Sky Program, completing the latest phase of the CSO project and planning for the next phase and working on improvements to the main water line from the headworks in the hills above Svenson and rebuilding the Irving Avenue Bridge.

As the timeline dictates the bridge-end replacement project is set to go out to bid in June of 2018 with mobilization set for September of that year allowing work to begin during the November in-water work period allowed in the waters of the Columbia.

ODOT has a hefty manual devoted to right-of-way and easement requirements that guide projects they fund. The Astoria City Council fulfilled one of those requirements this past Wednesday when they held an unusual additional regular meeting at noon to pass a resolution involving easements from property owners and possible condemnation action if agreements can't be reached. That raised a question. Since the project isn't set to go out to bid until next Summer why did the council have to hold an additional meeting now?

Cindy Moore, the city projects engineer answers:

"Great question. You are right that on the surface it looks like we have a lot of time to finalize easement and dedication documents before bidding in June 2018. However, due to federal funding and ODOT oversight, there are multiple required review and approval steps leading up to bidding that is beyond specific negotiations and settlements with property owners. Additionally, the project must include time if, as a last resort, condemnation is necessary. The easement and dedications have recently become the task that controls the final project bidding date, so every day and every week are critical.

If the project team waited for a regularly scheduled Council meeting then there would be 2 fewer weeks for this task and an increased risk to jeopardizing the project schedule that could delay the start of the project an entire year. Brett Estes (City Manager) mentioned this item at the regular Council meeting on August 21st to notify Council as well as the public. We pushed to have this item at that regular Aug 21st meeting but various factors prevented that from happening (finalizing legal descriptions, reviews, staff availability, etc.). Authorizing the standard resolution became critical to the schedule of the project and worthy of a special Council meeting."

The schedule calls for the demolition of the street-end bridges on 7th, 9th and 11th streets including the trolley tracks and closure of the River walk in those areas in October 2018. The street-end bridges on 6th, 8th and 10th streets are scheduled for demolition in October 2019. The entire project is set for completion by end of 2020.