Ready For Fall Sports?

Astoria High School teams are ready to hit the field this week with a series of jamborees to start the fall season. Athletic Director Howard Rub issued the following schedule.

Thursday, 8/24

3:00 P.M. - JV GIRLS Soccer Jamboree at Hal Snow Volunteer Field in Warrenton - Free Admission

5:00 P.M. - VAR BOYS Soccer Jamboree at Gladstone High - $5.00 Admission / $2.00 students & seniors

6:30 P.M. - VAR GIRLS Soccer Jamboree at Gladstone High - $5.00 Admission / $2.00 students & seniors

Friday, 8/25

12:00 P.M. - JV2 Volleyball Jamboree at Astoria Middle School Aux. Gym - $3.00 Admission

1:00 P.M. - JV Volleyball Jamboree at Astoria Middle School Main Gym - $3.00 Admission

1:00 P.M. - VAR Volleyball Jamboree at Astoria High School Main Gym - $3.00 Admission

3:00 P.M. - JV BOYS Soccer Jamboree at Hal Snow Volunteer Field in Warrenton - Free Admission

3:00 P.M. - F/S Football Jamboree at CMH Field in Astoria - $5.00 Admission / $2.00 students & seniors

6:00 P.M. - VAR Football Jamboree at CMH Field in Astoria - $5.00 Admission / $2.00 students & seniors

The Astoria High Cross Country Team begins their competitive schedule on Saturday, September 2nd at Tillamook.