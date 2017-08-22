Another Columbia Collision

Monday, just after noon, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and the Coast Guard responded to a reported boat collision in the Columbia River near Lower Desdemona Sands.

An aluminum 19’ Duckworth vessel operated by Curtis Lowery age 58 was trolling for salmon in the area near the “Checkerboard” with his passenger Joseph Goldsby age 58. An aluminum 22’ Alumaweld operated by Robert Mongue age 67 was traveling toward buoy 22 in the same area with his wife Elizabeth Mongue age 67, his daughter Sarah Mongue age 40 and her young child.

The Alumaweld crashed into the starboard side of the Duckworth causing significant damage to the vessel. Lowery ended up in the water as a result of the collision but was safely recovered by the occupants of the Alumaweld.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Robert Mongue was cited for Failure to Maintain a Lookout and Unsafe Operation.

This is the second recent collision on the river

On Saturday, August 12 at approximately 8:34 am, the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and the Coast Guard responded to a reported boat collision in the Columbia River near Tansy Point. An aluminum 20' 7" Weldcraft vessel and a fiberglass 31' Bayliner Trophy were involved. The Bayliner collided with the Weldcraft significantly damaging the vessel.