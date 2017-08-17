Astoria Council Meets Monday Night

Coming up at Monday's Astoria Council meeting there are two agreements for use of the Astoria Aquatic Center by outside parties and the council will be asked to approve an engineering contract without competitive bidding for work on the city headworks and Dam. The council will get its first look at a new inventory of all Parks and Rec managed trees in the city.

Staff asks that the council approve a contract with an engineering firm to perform work on the city's Bear Creek dam without going out for competitive bidding. A public hearing will be held on the matter. Dam Maintenance Mangement was recommended by the state Water Resources Engineer to completed needed repairs to prevent future overtopping of the dam and improve headworks operation.

There are two agreements coming to the city council regarding the Astoria Aquatics Center. A Trust fund that benefits south Pacific County residents by paying for that population's use of the Aquatic Center is very popular with many people taking advantage of the opportunity often more times a month than expected. The current agreement calls for the trust to reimburse the city for each use An amendment to the agreement would allow for those who visit more than eight times a month to have those visits converted to a monthly pass. This avoids depleting the trust while still fairly compensating the city and allows more than eight visits monthly.

The second agreement under consideration is with Seaside's Sunset Empire Parks and Recreation as the Seaside pool will be closed for repairs and renovation from October 20th to December 3rd. The Astoria Aquatic Center would provide an alternative for pre-registered users with Sunset Empire Parks and Rec with the district picking up the admission cost for each service rendered.

City staff will make a presentation on the recently completed inventory of trees managed by the Parks department. The comprehensive listing of over 1800 trees completed by Arborpro lists the condition, size, health and location of those trees. The software index will help the Parks department make informed decisions about how to care for that resource.

The City Council meets at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 21st in the council chambers on the second floor of Astoria City Hall.