Eclipse Traffic And Fire Danger Closes Pipeline Gate

The Oregon Department of Forestry, in conjunction with several other majority landowners in this area (Hampton Tree Farms, Clatsop County and the City of Astoria), is going to be closing the gate on the East end of pipeline road in an effort to mitigate the risk of fire during the 2017 fire season. This is also in regards to the anticipated influx of the people visiting Oregon for the Solar Eclipse. These measures are being taken in an effort to try and keep the forest safe. These restrictions will go into effect beginning Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at 8:00 a.m.

With extremely high temperatures and lack of precipitation during the past month along with curing fuels and drier weather conditions have led to this closure. “The fuels are very dry and it would not take much for a fire to start and take off,” said Neal Bond, Protection Unit Forester for the Oregon Department of Forestry in Astoria.

This closure would only prohibit unauthorized motorized access into this forest basin until fire season is over. This usually occurs sometime in mid to late October. Note that non-motorized access by the public for recreational purposes would still be allowed.