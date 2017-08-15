Eclipse Gridlock May Delay/ Cancel Buses

Sunset Empire Transportation District has announced that bus routes in Clatsop County may be delayed or canceled due to a lot of people traveling through the area to view the solar eclipse on August 21st.

Executive Director Jeff Hazen said that “the Oregon Department of Transportation has predicted that those traveling on Oregon highways on the days before and after the solar eclipse, may experience the biggest traffic event in Oregon history and residents should prepare ahead for delays, cancellations or closures”.

Bus routes may be significantly delayed or canceled if the highways in Clatsop County experience gridlock. The District issue press releases as necessary to announce any cancellations and KAST will pass that information to you here and on Facebook along with broadcast announcements.

Transporation planners say the public should expect some challenging traffic conditions beginning on August 18th through August 23.

It's suggested you keep your vehicle topped off with fuel and stock up at the grocery store early.