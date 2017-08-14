Boats Collide In Columbia Saturday

On Saturday, August 12 at approximately 8:34 am, the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and the United States Coast Guard responded to a reported boat collision in the Columbia River near Tansy Point. An aluminum 20' 7" Weldcraft vessel operated by Christopher McMahon age 45 was trolling for salmon in the area and had two passengers on board, Bryan Maess age 47 and Roni Durham age 57. A fiberglass 31' Bayliner Trophy operated by Marlin Larsen age 74 was traveling up the river with his passengers Adam Forrester age 20 and Timothy Forrester age 52.





The Bayliner collided with the Weldcraft significantly damaging the vessel. McMahon, Maess, and Durham were able to jump from the Weldcraft into the Columbia River just before the collision occurred. Several other boaters in the area quickly came to their aid. McMahon, Maess, and Durham were treated at Columbia Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



The incident is currently under investigation by the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Larsen was cited and released for Reckless Operation, 3 counts of Recklessly Endangering and 3 counts of Assault in the 4th degree.



The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office would like to remind boaters that accidents happen quickly and with little warning. It is always best practice to wear your life jackets and keep a constant lookout for developing hazardous situations.