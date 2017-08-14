Astoria Parade Entry Sparks Controversy

Saturday weather was perfect for Astoria’s signature event. The 2017 Astoria Regatta features many events through the course of the festival week but the highlights come on Saturday with a busy Regatta Square serving up food and drink and family fun capped by one of the oldest parades in the Northwest. The Grand Land Parade.

Fire Trucks and High School Athletics champions, city and state officials and festival dignitaries riding in shiny convertibles, bag pipers, and marching bands paraded down the street. Past Regatta Queens and courts were honored along with the 2017 court riding aboard the impressive, award winning Regatta Festival float that has garnered awards in other Northwest parades this year. The Astoria Clowns made their usual appearance long before the actual parade began. But then, that’s a beloved tradition.

One of the very impressive entries came from a 4x4 club calling themselves ‘Sons of Beaches”. The patriotic local organization often helps out people who get stuck on the beach, towing them out of the soft sand, or rescuing those who park a little too close to the surf and stay a little too long. Last year the club featured all the current flags of the military services along with historical flags. This year there was a blocks long lineup of club members in vehicles festooned with flags and a float paying tribute to the armed forces featuring a giant rendering of soldiers raising the flag on Iwo Jima. It won a top award, the Admiral’s Award for the club’s efforts.

Things became controversial when it was pointed out that one of the vehicles had a version of what most people think of as the Confederate flag. The flag is often flown with other U.S. flags in events such as this acknowledging the deaths brought by the War Between the States which Northerners call the Civil War. The rebel flag has become controversial today due to its adoption by racist hate groups so for many it is now representative of hatred and bigotry.

Facebook blew up. YouTube videos were posted calling the town bigoted and small-minded for allowing the flag to be displayed at a community event such as the Regatta Festival and going so far as to award the group recognition for the entry. Many defend the 4x4 club and the flag display.

The Regatta Association was clearly taken by surprise. A Regatta videographer stated that he had shot the entire event and was sure the flag was not mounted on the vehicle previous to judging and called the Flag a “disgusting rag”. He stated he could not speak for the Association but assured people the organization was shocked and sorry it happened.

Reviewing available video on the Parade it seemed clear that the Flag was fixed to the vehicle before the Grand Land Parade began and in a review of those videos, one can clearly see a Confederate flag sticker on the Float entry itself.

Early Monday the Association offered a statement that was updated later Monday morning acknowledging the incident:

"The Astoria Regatta Association deeply regrets the display of a Confederate flag on one of the many vehicles in the winning entry in this year's land parade and the offense it caused to so many attendees. We stated earlier that the flag was not flown during judging. Yet, it appears that the flag may, in fact, have been in place. However, the vehicles were never part of the judging. The judging was for the memorial float portion of this entry only. It was a further oversight we missed Confederate flag stickers on the float itself during judging. We deeply regret the impression caused that Regatta in any way supports or condones the display of the Confederate flag. Moving forward, we will seek legal counsel to determine what limitations we may place on displays in the future.

Please do not let our oversight reflect negatively on Astoria or the many, many volunteers who give thousands of hours to create a positive community event each year. The Astoria Regatta Association will learn from this incident and continue working to create safe, positive community experiences for all.

Jay Pitman, who revived the 4x4 club which dates from the 1960’s, stated on KAST’s Facebook page:

"I’m a proud US American, our Nation’s History and Flags Of it Are A part of Our Rolling Memorial Parade Of Flags If Anyone remembers Our 1st Year I flew With Respect All our Flags from the Time the Colonies began until the current flag of our Great Nation. History of our Flags and those who died to give us all the rights we have today to voice our opinions should never be removed or forgotten."