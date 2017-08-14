Clatsop Community Bank Hit's Milestone

It has been just nine years since Clatsop Community Bank set up shop as the only locally owned bank in the county and today reports surpassing $90 million in assets and $80 million in deposits.

“This is a major milestone for us and one that we celebrate in partnership with the communities we serve,” said Joe Schulte, the bank’s president, and CEO. “We obviously could not achieve this level of growth without the support of local businesses and community members,” he added.

Clatsop Community Bank started with a branch in Seaside in 2008 and added the Astoria branch less than a year later.

“We’re pleased with our growth over the nine years we’ve been open,” Schulte said. “We adhere to sound lending principles, increase our market share at a sustainable rate, and observe policies that support healthy growth for the long term. We feel that’s in the best interest of our customers, our shareholders, and the community,” he added.

Information about the Company’s stock (symbol CLAT, traded OTC) may be obtained through the OTCQB marketplace at www.otcmarkets.com.