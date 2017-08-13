Astoria Appoints Interim Police Chief

The City of Astoria announced Late Friday that Geoff Spalding has agreed to serve as the Interim Chief of Police. Chief Spalding retired from the Beaverton Police Department in 2016 and will be joining the City of Astoria Police Department on August ­28, 2017.

Chief Spalding will fill the role of Chief following former Police Chief Brad Johnston’s retirement after 25 years of law enforcement service. Spalding will be Interim Chief of Police until a recruitment process is initiated to find a new Astoria Chief of Police.

Spalding was with the Beaverton Police Department for seven and a half years. He led a progressive enforcement agency with 137 sworn officers, 40 civilian employees, and 100 volunteers. During his time as police chief, Spalding created the agency's first bilingual outreach coordinator position. He was also instrumental in the campaign for a new Public Safety Center.

“I believe Geoff will be a great fit for the department and in our community,” said City Manager Brett Estes, “his 39 years of law enforcement experience and relationship building skills will be invaluable during this time of transition for the Astoria Police Department.”

Prior to working in the City of Beaverton, Spalding was with the Fullerton Police Department for 31 years. He started his career as a cadet in 1976. He worked his way through the ranks serving as a Senior Police officer involved in investigations, followed by Police Sergeant at which time he managed the Field Training Officer Program. As a Lieutenant, Spalding was a Patrol Watch Commander, Traffic Bureau Manager, and a Personnel Training Manager. Over the course of the next six years as Captain, he was the Services Division Commander, Detective Division Commander, and Uniform Division Commander where he was responsible for all patrol and traffic personnel as well as the North County SWAT team.

“I’m looking forward to working with the men and women of the Astoria Police Department, an agency that is well respected in the community,” said Spalding. “My wife, Diane, and I have always enjoyed Astoria and we are excited to spend quality time in the community.”

Spalding is the past president of the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and is a member of the Oregon Task Force on School Safety. He is also on the Oregon Law Enforcement Leadership Forum and Post Critical Incident Video Review Workgroup. Spalding enjoys traveling with his wife and restoring old cars.