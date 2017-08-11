Fort George Working On Warrenton Expansion Project

Astoria's Fort George Brewery is in the permitting process to build a big new facility at Warrenton's North Coast Business Park.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment on the wetlands permit. The applicant’s stated purpose is to expand the brewing warehouse, and distribution capacity of Fort George Brewery and Fort George Distribution to meet current and future market demands, and to do so at a single centralized location.

The site design consists primarily of a 46,100 square foot distribution center, a 20,000 square foot warehouse and associated parking, along with an outdoor event space and amenities. The Distribution Campus would have permanent wetland impacts of 4.1 acres, requiring 17,010 cubic yards of fill, mainly for grading of the project site. Temporary wetland impacts would fill 0.21 acre with 120 cubic yards for construction entrances and sediment fences. The Distribution Campus project site consists of 10.16 acres, of which 6 acres are wetlands.

This project would include the construction of Bugle Road, proposed to be a three-lane minor collector roadway with bike lanes and sidewalks. Bugle Road is proposed to provide sufficient trucking and vehicular access to Fort George and future development to the east.

The Bugle Road roadway construction would result in permanent fill to 0.65 acres of wetland and temporary fill to 0.02 acre of wetland.