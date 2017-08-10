Astoria Council To Hear Childcare Permit Appeal

The President of the Astoria Longshore Union (ILWU 50), Chris Connaway has filed an appeal of a planning commission decision to allow a child development center to relocate to Port property near the central docks.

Shooting Stars Child Development had been granted a permit following a recent hearing where Connaway objected and in testimony brought up safety concerns that could put the children at risk. Connaway pointed out that the location, which originally housed the Oregon State Police office, is on a Port street where multiple log trucks pass daily transferring logs to pier 2 where Longshore workers load those logs on freighters for export.

At the time Connaway mentioned he had never received a notice of the permit and had not had time to fully examine the basis for the conditional use permit once he found out that the Port was moving toward approving a lease for the property on the same night.



In the appeal paperwork, Connaway cites several issues including a claim of inadequate notice of the previous hearing by the Planning Commission, inadequate topography, soils and other characteristics for the conditional use, Tsunami inundation zone and several sections of the city development code and development standards.

Shooting Stars had been operating in the old Astoria Star of the Sea School owned by the Catholic Church and the operator told the Planning Commission the Church would not make repairs to the building she had requested and instead required her to stop using the old school ending the lease agreement the last day of August leaving her to find a new location quickly.

The matter will be appealed to the Astoria City Council in a public hearing set for September 5th.