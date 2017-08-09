Coast Guard Saves Local Boat And Crew

The Coast Guard delivered three dewatering pumps, Tuesday morning to a commercial fishing vessel taking on water 66 miles west of Tillamook Head saving the boat and the crew.

A boat crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment, located in Ilwaco, Washington, towed the fishing vessel Pura Vida and its three person crew back to Ilwaco Harbor.

Coast Guard watchstanders in the Sector Columbia River command center received a mayday call from the captain of the Pura Vida, a 48-foot commercial fishing vessel at 3:36 a.m., reporting the emergency situation and reported all crew members were wearing life jackets. The Captain also reported the vessel is equipped with a life raft and survival suits.

The sector watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast requesting assistance from mariners in the vicinity on behalf of the crew of the Pura Vida, which was answered by multiple commercial fishing vessels and two U.S. Navy warships.

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from the sector was launched as was the boat crew from Station Cape Disappointment. Upon arriving on scene the aircrew delivered a dewatering pump to the crew of Pura Vida. A second pump was delivered from the commercial fishing vessel Western Edge, a good Samaritan vessel on the scene. A third pump was delivered by the crew of the MLB. The helicopter crew had to return to base shortly after delivering the second pump because of low fuel, but the situation was mostly stabilized and the MLB crew was nearly on the scene.