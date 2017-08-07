Grand Land Parade Saturday: You Need To Know

The 2017 Astoria Regatta Festival begins on Wednesday, August 9th and for many, the premiere event is the Saturday Grand Land Parade. The parade committee is tasked with working on all the details and that includes giving the public a heads up about what to expect for temporary street closures necessary for everyone's safety. Traffic will be disrupted throughout the downtown area beginning at about 8 am Saturday. While longtime locals are well aware of this annual tradition, it may come as surprise to newcomers.

The Astoria Police Department will be closing several streets needed for lining up entries before the parade and along the parade route. This includes some stretches of neighborhood streets in the downtown area where parking will be prohibited for several hours

At 8:30 am Saturday, August 12th Exchange Street will be closed between 23rd and 16th. Columbia Memorial Hospital and the Park Medical Building will be accessible from Marine Drive at 20th, 21st, and 23rd.

Additional streets affected by the temporary closure include 17th from Marine Drive to Franklin; 18th from Exchange to Franklin; Franklin from 17th to 18th will be closed until an hour after the parade concludes which will be about 2:30 pm. All vehicles will need to be moved off those streets and the parade route. Vehicles that are not moved will be subject to towing.

The parade route runs along Exchange from 16th to 8th; down 8th to Duane; along Duane back to 16th. Parade Participants will need to time to disburse safely and should be cleared from the area and the streets swept by 2:30 pm.

In their news release the Astoria Regatta Association thanks residents for their cooperation saying, "We know having to move your vehicles and not being able to park in front of your home is an inconvenience. We appreciate your support and cooperation. We hope you enjoy the Grand Land Parade!"